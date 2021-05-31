Richmond Driver Fined For Driving Into SkyTrain Plaza To Use ATM

Christina Chandra | May 31, 2021
News
richmond skytrain driver
Photo: @TP_Enforcement / Twitter

Perhaps some people don’t know that not all outdoor ATMs are for drive-thru?

That may have been the case at a SkyTrain plaza last week, when a driver decided to “pull-up” to use the bank machine.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police fined a woman in Richmond, B.C., for driving onto a pedestrian only zone at the Richmond-Brighouse Station.

RELATED: BC Might Deny License Renewals if You Have Unpaid Restriction Fines


She drove past the “do not enter” signs and onto the sidewalk and proceeded to use the ATM there.

The driver was fined $200 and had 4 points taken off of her licence.

However, some reactions are suggesting that is simply not enough to deter this behaviour.


For more local happenings across Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.

Log in or create an account to save content