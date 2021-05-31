Richmond Driver Fined For Driving Into SkyTrain Plaza To Use ATM

Perhaps some people don’t know that not all outdoor ATMs are for drive-thru?

That may have been the case at a SkyTrain plaza last week, when a driver decided to “pull-up” to use the bank machine.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police fined a woman in Richmond, B.C., for driving onto a pedestrian only zone at the Richmond-Brighouse Station.

While patrolling Brighouse Station, officers saw this driver drive past the “Do Not Enter” signs and onto the sidewalk, so that she could use the ATM at the bank. This transaction netted her hundreds of dollars in fines and four points on her license. pic.twitter.com/EJHiKBrG4L — Transit Police Enforcement Team (@TP_Enforcement) May 28, 2021



She drove past the “do not enter” signs and onto the sidewalk and proceeded to use the ATM there.

The driver was fined $200 and had 4 points taken off of her licence.

However, some reactions are suggesting that is simply not enough to deter this behaviour.

We need stupid tests for people like this. Seriously. Far too many who are just too stupid for a drivers license . — Abby Ford (@AbbyFor17181636) May 30, 2021

Because they don’t take the license away from these crazy drivers . They are everywhere!! Lol — Reddfactor (@Reddfactor) May 29, 2021



