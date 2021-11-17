Someone Caught Photographers Riding On Top Of The Skytrain In Richmond

Two young adults were spotted riding the Canada Line in Richmond on Tuesday night. However, instead of sitting inside, they reportedly rode on top of the moving train.

The duo was spotted at Landsdowne Station with the training coming from Vancouver’s Waterfront Station.

Local resident Dee Farrugia captured the following photo on Tuesday night and shared it to a Richmond community Facebook group.

In the post, she mentions she caught sight of the individuals at Lansdowne Station in Richmond, but no one knows for sure how long they actually rode atop the Skytrain.

Although no one was hurt, it goes without saying the action of the individuals is extremely dangerous.

The incident was reported to Translink immediately.

Transit police are currently investigating the matter.

