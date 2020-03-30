Retail Break-ins Spike Across Vancouver As Stores Close For COVID-19

As most businesses across Vancouver shut its doors, the city has seen a spike in retail break-ins.

The Vancouver Police Department has reported 167 commercial break-ins from March 1-24th. The largest increase happened in downtown Vancouver, where there were 45 break-ins during that same period.

“It appears thieves are attempting to take advantage of commercial spaces that are closed due to social distancing measures. We are targeting these offenders aggressively on several levels,” said Chief Adam Palmer, Vancouver Police.

Vancouver police are seeing an average of four commercial break-ins a day. To combat this, the VPD are deploying more patrol officers over night in the hardest hit areas.

In addition, many owners are boarding up their stores to help prevent people breaking in. Downtown, the fronts of Lululemon, Coach and Aldo are just a few shops with plywood over the windows.

The look may add to the overall ghost town feel, but if it helps prevent thieves, it’s worth the effort.

