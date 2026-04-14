Ray’s, Yaletown’s Newest Restaurant Offers Craveable Classics at Approachable Prices

Yaletown is getting a new addition to its dining and nightlife scene, and it’s designed to evolve throughout the day.

Opening April 14 at 4pm, Ray’s is introducing a “day, dinner, dark” concept that shifts from casual daytime dining into a lively late-night destination, all within a single space.

A new all-day concept arrives in Yaletown

Located on Mainland Street, Ray’s is built around flexibility. Guests can drop in for a relaxed bite during the day, settle in for dinner, or stay as the room transitions into a more energetic evening atmosphere.

The 270-seat venue is one of the larger new openings in the neighbourhood, designed to bring people together in a setting that feels social without being overly formal.

“Ray’s is built by people who care about the food, the room, and each other,” says President Kyle Tweter. “We wanted to create a place where guests can come in at any time of day and feel taken care of, without formality.”

Design inspired by Yaletown’s heritage

Inside, the space leans into Yaletown’s industrial character. High ceilings, exposed brick, and wood beams create a familiar foundation, while a full-length bar anchors the room.

At the same time, art deco elements add a modern edge, including custom tapestries from local artists. Lush greenery and layered lighting help transition the space from daytime brightness to a more atmospheric evening setting.

The open layout keeps the energy connected throughout, making it equally suited for small groups, larger gatherings, or casual drop-ins.

A menu built on familiar favourites

On the food side, Ray’s focuses on recognizable dishes done well, with an emphasis on quality ingredients and approachable flavours.

“We focus on using quality ingredients and letting them speak for themselves,” says Chef Matt Deacon-Evans. “The goal is to take familiar dishes and execute them with care, without overcomplicating things.”

The menu includes a mix of nostalgic and shareable options designed to encourage repeat visits.

Highlights include sizzling chicken fajitas, truffle spaghetti and meatballs, and Szechuan green beans. Burger options lean into indulgence, with double smash patties as the standard and a triple-stacked “Ultimate Burger” for those looking for something more substantial.

For groups, dishes like General Wow’s Chicken with sweet chili glaze and wonton crisps, along with a house-made spinach and feta dip, are designed for sharing.

Dessert keeps things playful, with soft serve sundaes and mini donuts rounding out the experience.

Cocktails that balance classic and creative

The beverage program follows a similar approach, blending familiar flavours with a few unexpected twists.

Cocktails include options like the Orange Julius Margarita, Dirty Spice Martini, Pandan Old Fashioned, and a Banana Daiquiri Slush. A curated wine and beer list is also available to complement the menu.

A space designed to become a neighbourhood staple

With its size, central location, and flexible concept, Ray’s is positioning itself as both an everyday dining option and a destination for nights out. As Yaletown continues to evolve, openings like this reflect a growing demand for spaces that can serve multiple purposes throughout the day.

Ray’s officially opens on April 14 at 1131 Mainland Street, just steps from the Canada Line.