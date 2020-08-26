Tim Hortons Just Released Pumpkin Spice Timbits

Fall is just around the corner and Tim Hortons is bringing back its ever-so-popular Pumpkin Spice Timbits for the occasion.

Starting Aug. 26, this seasonal snack will be available at Tim Hortons locations across Canada.

The chain is also bringing back its decadent cream-filled Pumpkin Spice Muffin that is topped off with nuts to offer guests another option to get their pumpkin spice fix.

They’ll be adding more to the fall favourites line-up Sept. 2 when they unveil their Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp varieties. Both feature a delicious whipped topping and pumpkin spice drizzle.

All of their pumpkin themed baked goods and beverages will be available at participating locations until mid-November (or until supplies last), so act fast if you want to embrace the fall season as long as you can!

Pumpkin Spice Timbits at Tim Hortons

When: Available starting Aug. 26, 2020

Where: At participating locations across Canada

