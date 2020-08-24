Starbucks Canada Launches “Get Fall” Hotline Ahead Of PSL Season

Starbucks Canada has just launched a “Get Fall” hotline to prepare pumpkin spice lovers for the upcoming PSL season.

Fall is now just a phone call away at 1-833-GET-FALL. The hilarious toll-free hotline allows callers to select from a number of options that will make you laugh (and hopefully get you into the cozy fall mood).

It features crisp Canadian leaves, crackling fires, some inspirational PSL mantras and you can even listen to what they call “flannel on repeat.”

It’s all in preparation for the highly-anticipated return of everyone’s favourite fall beverage with notes of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg. The PSL is set to return to stores across Canada very soon.

The hotline is available to call now through until the end of October.

Starbucks Canada “Get Fall” Hotline

When: Available now until Oct. 31, 2020

Where: Call toll-free at 1-833-GET-FALL

