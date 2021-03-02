Popeyes is slowly but surely taking over Metro Vancouver with yet another location set to open its doors very soon.

Following the announcement of their new Surrey location, open its newest location in Burnaby, at 7855 Kingsway. The Burnaby location will be part of a new plaza in the Edmonds district.

Other food joints joining Popeyes Burnaby will be A&W and Pizza Pizza.

The popular joint is best known for its crispy fried chicken and selection of savoury sides (including a cajun poutine, mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, mac-and-cheese and onion rings).

The popular joint is best known for its crispy fried chicken and selection of savoury sides (including a cajun poutine, mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, mac-and-cheese and onion rings).

They even have some seafood offerings on their menu, including popcorn shrimp, butterfly shrimp and cajun fish. Of course it's also home to the new and highly-anticipated chicken sandwich, which has chicken breast marinated in Louisiana seasonings and breaded in a buttermilk coating. Then it's topped off with pickles and your choice of classic or spicy mayonnaise and served on a toasted brioche bun.



New Popeyes Chicken Location When: Opening soon, exact date TBA Where: 7855 Kingsway, Burnaby