A New Popeyes Chicken Location Just Opened Doors In Surrey

The popular U.S. chain Popeyes Chicken is slowly taking over Metro Vancouver with yet another location.

This one just opened up shop in the Fraser Heights area of Surrey at 16033 and 108 Ave on Dec. 26th.

The newest addition is the 11th Popeyes restaurant in the province and open daily from 10:30 a.m through 11:00 p.m.

According to Popeyes, there are plans for more locations in B.C. including on Vancouver Island.

There are currently locations in Port Coquitlam, Surrey, Langley and Richmond.

Besides their crispy fried chicken they have an array of delicious sides, including: a cajun poutine, mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, mac-and-cheese and onion rings.

New Popeyes Chicken Location

When: Open daily 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: 16033-108 Avenue, Surrey

