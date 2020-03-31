Pizza Hut Is Offering A Buy-One-Get-One Free Deal This Week

While much of Vancouver is stuck inside eating their feelings, Pizza Hut is here to help!

The fast food joint is offering a buy-one-get-one deal, so you can stay inside and have a pizza party for one or for you and your quarantine buddy.

So, from now until Sunday, April 5th, you can order any regular-priced pizza and get the second one for free.

The deal should automatically apply when you order online, but in case it doesn’t, use the code 879.

You can order this Pizza Hut deal with contact-free delivery, as well, to keep everyone healthy. Or you can get free pick-up, if you want to grab it yourself.

This deal is offered online only, so head to their website this week and get in on the deal!

Several beer companies across Vancouver are also offering delivery, so you can make it a real party (for one).

