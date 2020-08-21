For the most picturesque picnic imaginable, head to the Abbotsford Sunflower Festival at Maan Farms. Not only can you walk amongst the towering flowers, but now you can actually enjoy a picnic overlooking them.

The all-new Picnic in the Petals costs $50-$70 and includes admission to the sunflower field, along with food and drinks for two people.

Customers can dig into authentic Indian dishes from Mama Maan’s kitchen, along with a glass of wine and take in all the beauty around them.

Choose between one of three picnic options: Curry Bowls & Lemonade, Charcuterie & Lemonade or Wine & Charcuterie and then just BYOB (bring your own blanket).

You Might Also Like:

Or if you just want to attend the sunflower festival—there are several picture perfect moments to enjoy, with a variety of photo opps, a U-Pick sunflower field and special days where dogs are welcome to join you.

This is the second year of Abbotsford’s largest sunflower display which kicked off on Aug. 19 and will run until Sept. 13.

Admission to the festival includes access to the sunflower field, corn maze, a day pass to the petting zoo and their barnyard adventureland (zip line, jumping pillow, giant play fort, tire crawl).

Abbotsford Sunflower Festival



When: Aug. 19 to Sept. 13, 2020



Where: Maan Farms, 790 McKenzie Road

Cost: Festival admission is $15-$17 per person, Picnic in the Petals is $50-$70 for two

For more beautiful places to explore in BC this summer, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.