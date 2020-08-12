Here’s Three Sunflower Festivals You Need To Explore Right Now

Summer is still in the air, so it’s time to get out and enjoy what the season has to offer.

While many events are off the table, you can still get outside and enjoy the flowers, as B.C. is home to three sunflower festivals right now.

This is a chance to wander through acres upon acres of sunflowers and other plants. They also act as a perfect location for your next Instagram post.

Here are the three locations you can explore right now:

At the Richmond Sunflower Festival, you’ll find more than 20 varieties of sunflowers and dahlias, over eight acres of land. In addition, there will also be a lemonade stand and local food vendors, offering meals as well as ice cream.

Although you must purchase them ahead of time, tickets are $12.64 for adults or $8.40 with the early bird price.

When: Starting Saturday August 8th, 2020

The Cultus Lake Sunflower Festival kicked off last month, but will be open until September 20th, for you to enjoy rows upon rows of floral beauty. Here, you’ll see four varieties of sunflowers as well as dahlias, zinnias, black-eyed Susans and wildflowers. You can get tickets ahead of time here as well, for five dollars a person.

When: Now until Sunday September 20th, 2020

The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival has returned this year, with extra wide pathways on 10 acres of land. Capacity will be reduced to just 25%, but that means there is plenty of room to enjoy the gorgeous flowers. Just make sure to order your $20 tickets online, because they won’t be available in person.

When: August 12-September 7, 2020

So, which of the sunflower festivals will you visit first?

