As many things remain closed during the pandemic, someone has started a petition to reopen Kitsilano pool.

The petition is specifically for lap swimmers, as the petitioner believes they should be “accommodated in a safe and responsible manner.”

“The Kitsilano outdoor pool is an integral part of the community, and its annual opening represents the beginning of summer for Kitsilano residents,” reads the petition.

The Vancouver Park Board has delayed reopening public pools during the pandemic. But they may still open up this summer.

Before that happens, however, the board must wait on operating guidelines from Lifesaving Society Canada. Then they can start implementing any changes.

Beaches are still open to the public, but with no lifeguards currently on duty.

As of the time this article was published, 90 people have signed the petition.

