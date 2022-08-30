Vancouver Is Finally Getting Its First-ever Indoor Mini Golf Bar

A first-of-its-kind mini golf bar is coming to Vancouver in September and it’s a putt above the rest.

PAR-TEE PUTT is being brought to life by the same minds behind Vancouver’s historic Vogue Theatre. And it will likely become an iconic fixture in the city.

RELATED: Vancouver Is Has a New Magical Mini-Putt Golf Course For The Summer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Par-Tee Putt Vancouver (@parteeputtvan)

The 2,500 square-foot bar will be centrally located and include a “Pro Shop” style reception lounge, 18-hole course and The Clubhouse, which will feature 12 beers on tap, full food and cocktail menu, 20 big screen TVs and weekend DJs for late night revelry.

Founded in 2008, The MRG Group is not only responsible for Vogue Theatre, but also the Yale Saloon, Biltmore Cabaret and more.

The MRG Group’s first Vancouver PAR-TEE PUTT location will mark the beginning of a multi-phase redevelopment of 670 Smithe Street, which is currently Dublin Calling. The pub will move to the first floor, making room for PAR-TEE PUTT to come in.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be bringing Vancouver’s first PAR-TEE PUTT, and our third in Canada, to the Granville Entertainment District,” says Dach Hiller, Director of Marketing at The MRG Group.

“Our Vancouver roots run deep, having brought to life many incredible venues, and bars across the city. PAR-TEE PUTT is perfect for Vancouver, and we’re thrilled to be adding to the city’s vibrant nightlife scene.”

Vancouver’s PAR-TEE PUTT will boast 18 themed holes featuring city landmarks such as Science World and the Lions Gate Bridge, as well as holes paying homage to classic films and pop-culture references like Caddyshack and Game of Thrones.

For those looking for a more lively experience, on Friday and Saturday nights, PAR-TEE PUTT will feature local DJs and open up its dance floor.

The mini golf bar’s pub fare and beverage menu will feature clubhouse favourites, including sandwiches, salads, and burgers.

The menu also features a vast selection of drinks, including beer, wine on tap, and golf-themed cocktails like the Aperol Spritz, The Hatchet and the John Daly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Par-Tee Putt Vancouver (@parteeputtvan)

PAR-TEE PUTT

When: Opening Sept. 12

Where: 670 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.