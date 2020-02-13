Vancouver’s Newest Brunch Hot Spot Has Officially Opened Its Doors

A new brunch spot has officially opened its doors in Vancouver. Head over to Palate Kitchen, a concept by Pallet Coffee Roasters.

They’re all about exceptional coffee and exceptional food. For mains, dig into steak & eggs, mini hot cakes, avocado toast or a confit BBQ pork benny.

Or create your own benny with your choice of bacon, sausage, lamb or salmon. They are also whipping up English-style toast (with baked beans), mushroom toast and Spanish toast (with fresh tomato puree).

For more on-the-go eats, choose from a selection of assorted house baked pastries and savoury sandwiches.

And it’s a dream come true for caffeine fiends, with everything you could possibly want. They have it all from matcha lattes and london fogs to flat whites and macchiatos.

Palate Kitchen

When: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 848 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

