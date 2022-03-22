Drake’s OVO Store Is Opening a New Location In Burnaby

It’s official, Drake’s brand is expanding with a new OVO store inside Metropolis at Metrotown mall.

Some shoppers have noticed that the OVO Owl, which signifies rapper Drake’s “October’s Very Own” brand, has been postered across a soon to be storefront inside Metropolis.

OVO Store Metrotown

This will be Metro Vancouver’s second OVO store, with the first currently on Robson St.

The new location will be situated on the second floor, between Aritzia and Dynamite and right across Sephora.

The store is set to open sometime this summer.

Drake is a much beloved figure in the music scene, especially with Canadians because he often makes mention of his Canadian origins. As most of us know, Drake is from Toronto and OVO is based there as well.

His clothing brand has capitalized on that appeal before with its range of “Heritage” wear. This was a collaboration with Roots, which itself relies heavily on Canadian pride.

OVO also features many other highly recognizable trademarks and icons such as the Playboy rabbit, Mickey Mouse and Al Pacino as Scarface.

For OVO it’s all about high profile collaborations and peak Canadiana.

