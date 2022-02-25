A one-of-a-kind sustainable art exhibit has arrived inside Burnaby’s Metropolis at Metrotown for a limited time only.

This is the first time “Washed Ashore” is in Western Canada and the best part of the exhibit is that it’s completely free to attend during mall hours.

It features nine giant marine wildlife sculptures made entirely out of waste that has been collected from the shorelines of the Pacific Ocean.

Approximately six million tons of plastic waste enter the oceans every year. Each sculpture on display highlights what types of waste can be found in the ocean, from beach toys and plastic containers to automobile tires and electronics.

Wildlife

Some of the marine sculptures on display will include Octavia the Octopus, a 9 x 12 ft octopus weighing 1,200 pounds, and Grace the Humpback Whale Tail, spanning 10 ft high and 12 ft long and weighing in at 1,800 pounds.

Maggie & Charlotte, the Adelie penguins, debuted at the Animal Kingdom at Disney World before going on tour and now at Metropolis.

“The Washed Ashore Exhibit is a beautiful and impactful art display, created to educate visitors on the importance of sustainability and reducing plastics from our oceans,” says Alice Wong, Marketing Manager for Metropolis at Metrotown.

“We’re thrilled to showcase this exhibit in Western Canada, where we are deeply connected to the ocean. I look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages to experience this unique exhibit.”

The family-friendly immersive exhibit is on display in the Grand Court of Metropolis at Metrotown from Feb. 23 to April 30, 2022.

To help ensure the health and safety of visitors, The Washed Ashore Exhibit will have a reduced number of touch points and one-way directional floor decals. Volunteers will be onsite to help sanitize high touchpoint surfaces and ensure social distancing measures are followed.

Visitors are encouraged to take photos of their experience at the exhibit, share on Instagram, and tag #METWashedAshore @metropolisatmet for a chance to win a weekly prize package, including a Metropolis gift card.

The Washed Ashore Exhibit

When: Open during mall hours from Feb. 23 to April 30, 2022

Where: Grand Court at Metropolis at Metrotown, 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby

Cost: FREE!

