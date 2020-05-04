One Of B.C.’s Largest Fires Was Likely Caused By – You Guessed It – A Smoker

One of the largest wildfires in B.C. history was likely caused by a smoker, said officials, Monday.

The Elephant Hill fire scorched 191,865 hectares of land, near Ashcroft. It happened during the record-breaking wildfire season in 2017.

RELATED: Planes Prepare To Air-Drop Insecticide Spray Over Surrey To Kill Gypsy Moths

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire was likely caused by “smoking materials,” like cigarettes, matches or marijuana.

“The B.C. Wildfire Service and RCMP investigations did not uncover sufficient evidence to identify the person,” read a statement. “Therefore, it was not possible to lay charges or pursue cost recovery for damages caused by this fire.”

The fire had levelled more than 120 houses and forced thousands out over 76 days.

B.C. has already seen its first major fire this year in Squamish. The city had declared a State of Emergency.

For more B.C. stories, head to our News section.