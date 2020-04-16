Squamish Just Declared a State of Emergency With Rapid Fires Quickly Growing

Squamish has just declared a State of Emergency after a wildfire caused residents to evacuate.

The fires were first reported Wednesday, around 4 pm, and had grown to over 60 hectares by that night.

The rapid fires had started on the south side of Squamish Valley Road to the north side, making it impossible to pass.

The city asked people living near Butterfly Lake, Levette Lake and Evans Lake to leave. And by 6 pm Wednesday, residents in Squamish Valley were told they must prepare to evacuate.

But a spokesperson for BC Wildfire Service said the moves were just cautionary and the fires are not a threat to human life.

“The public is reminded that wildfire can be dangerous and unpredictable. Please avoid the area,” said a statement from the district.

