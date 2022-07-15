Eat. Sleep. Glamp. Repeat. You can do just that (and more) at Ocean Village “pod cabins” in the one and only Tofino.

The oceanfront cabins are a quaint place to unwind while watching the waves crash upon shore. The beachfront resort truly is an oasis and will quickly become your home away from home.

Nestled at Mackenzie Beach, you can enjoy all the comforts of cabin living while overlooking the stunning shoreline.

There’s one and two-bedroom cabins (sleeps up to six), studio cabins, and garden suites (both sleep up to four guests).

It’s the perfect place for a getaway with the girls and even your four-legged BFF. The resort is dog-friendly and if you’re bringing them along, they will even leave a special canine package to make sure your pet is well looked after.

There’s a pool, hot tub, outdoor BBQ area and a spot to have a cozy campfire just steps away from the cabins.

Ocean Village

Where: 555 Hellesen Drive, Tofino

