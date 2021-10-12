Stunning Northern Lights Captured Over Vancouver Monday Night (Photos)

Vancouverites were pleasantly surprised over the long weekend when Northern Lights appeared over the local mountains.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Centre, this was caused by a solar flare that happened on Saturday, Oct. 9 but only reached Earth on Oct. 11.

Lucky individuals were able to catch the light show on Monday night from all over Metro Vancouver. Although the bright colours captured in photos would usually only show up after a long exposure, some of it could still clearly be seen by the naked eye or smartphone camera.

Take A Look At the Stunning Photos Captured

View this post on Instagram A post shared by landscape (@moomin0222)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Lyons (@supercre8ive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arthur de Oliveira (@arthurdsdo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hello.TaiTai (@hello.taitai)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri Wins ⚡️ (@pony.punk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Malynowsky (@swagtopsteve)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Go (@joshua_go__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jara Vanek (@vanekjar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liron Gertsman (@liron_gertsman_photography)

