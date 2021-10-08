Metro Vancouver Woke Up To An Absolutely Stunning Sunrise This Morning (Photos)

The Friday morning sunrise in Vancouver was absolutely gorgeous and reminds us of the beautiful fall weather to come that is more than just rain.

If you were up early enough to catch the sunrise this morning, then you probably enjoyed soaking in the sky filled with hues of orange, purple, yellow and pink.

If you slept in this morning or refused to open your blinds, scroll down to take a look at what you missed.

Sunrise in Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Deacon (@rickdeacon.photo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Hall (@bobbyhall10)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Mihailedes (@cmihailedes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alarte Silks (@alarte_silks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magdalena (@zihuatl.lima)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alece Lind Anderson (@ahhlease)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Lee (@johnleewriter)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Chao (@charliecm)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael King (@michaelkingwang)

