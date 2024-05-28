New West Vancouver Park Will Be Twice the Size of Stanley Park

The District of West Vancouver and the B.C. Parks Foundation have just announced the creation of one of the largest municipal parks of its kind.

Spanning 7.8 square kilometres, this new park is nearly twice the size of Vancouver’s Stanley Park.

New West Vancouver Park

The park will be a part of a larger network of protected areas. This includes West Vancouver’s existing parks, the Capilano and Seymour watersheds, the Old Growth Conservancy, and Cypress Provincial Park. It will collectively cover over 320 square kilometres.

This extensive area provides a vital habitat for wildlife and mature trees. According to the CEO of B.C. Parks Foundation, this will be one of the largest protected areas globally, situated so close to a major urban center.

Mayor Sager highlighted the ecological significance of the new park.

He emphasizes its role in preserving sensitive ecosystems and wildlife. As well as highlighting its contribution to carbon storage in the fight against climate change.

“This area will help preserve sensitive ecosystems and wildlife, and store carbon to fight climate change,” Sager said. “It will also ensure that old-growth trees will continue to stand in our stunning municipality, which we know is very important to our residents and people across the globe.”

The new West Vancouver park is currently going by the working title ‘Uplands,’ with the officially name to be confirmed at a later date. The land, donated by West Vancouver, will be maintained through a $3 million Cypress Hollyburn legacy fund established by the Parks Foundation.

The park will eventually feature a series of trail networks. Separating mountain bikers and hikers to ensure safety. They will also design additional trails to be accessible for wheelchairs and strollers.

The creation of Uplands serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving mature forest, and the significance of its legal protection after more than 30 years.