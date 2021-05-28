These Two New Resorts Could Change Metro Vancouver Tourism Forever

Two exciting new resorts are in the works in BC and they just could change Metro Vancouver’s tourism industry forever.

If and once they’re up and running, they’ll likely become major destinations for both locals and tourists alike.

Potential New Resorts In BC

A new and improved Garibaldi at Squamish is slated to begin construction in 2025. While that may seem far away, from the sounds of it the new digs will be well worth the wait.

The existing ski resort will be getting a major facelift costing about $3.5 billion. Its design will incorporate several nods to Indigenous culture to symbolize its close ties to Squamish First Nation.

The resort will be located on the Brohm Ridge slopes of Mount Garibaldi and it will see the addition of 130 ski and snowboard trails, 21 lifts and a vast network of multi-use trails.

It will also boast 2,200 condos, 1,300 hotel rooms, 840 townhouses and approximately 1,200 single-family homes.

The main village will be a hub for shopping with a pedestrian-friendly 250,000 sq. ft of retail businesses and restaurants.

When completed, the highly-anticipated resort could accommodate 15,000 skiers in winter and approximately 14,000 guests in the summer.

Chilliwack may also be getting a new all-seasons resort sometime in the future. Bridal Veil Mountain Resort promises to elevate tourism while also providing Fraser Valley residents with year-round recreational activities.

But this project is still very much in its infancy. It’s in the first three stages of the application process but if it’s approved, it will likely strengthen BC’s existing worldwide reputation for mountain resorts.

The initial plans for this resort include 11,500 acres of mountain terrain with two sightseeing gondolas. It would be located in S’ólh Téméxw, the traditional and unceded lands of the Stó:lō people.

The goal is for developers to work with the local communities for joint equity ownership and management and to have collaborative discussions before proceeding.

If it comes to fruition, it will be another great spot to ski, snowboard, hike and mountain bike in the province.

There would also be potential for other popular recreational activities, including aerial adventure courses and zip lines, as well as the ability to host events, competitions, races, festivals and more.

