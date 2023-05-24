Massive New All-Season Resort Could Be Opening In The Fraser Valley

British Columbians love their ski resorts, and hosting world-class ones is becoming our “thing.”

As a result, you may be excited to learn we may be getting a new one, in the Fraser Valley. The new all-season mountain resort promises to elevate tourism while also providing Fraser Valley residents year-round recreational activities.

Having another resort should strengthen B.C.’s existing world-wide reputation for mountain resorts.

New Mountain Resort in Chilliwack

Discussion for a new Mountain Resort has been in the works for years, and it appears that we may finally be getting some movement.

The province is currently under pressure to make a decision regarding the proposals the mountain located above Chilliwack.

There are currently two competing offers for the same area. They are for a sightseeing gondola and an all-season mountain resort. Both parties also claims that they have gotten the support of the Indigenous communities for developing in the area.

Cascade Skyline Gondola Project

The Cascade Skyline Gondola Project is an ambitious initiative set to transform the landscape and tourism potential of the area above misty Bridal Veil Falls to Mt. Cheam’s rocky peak.

This proposed gondola system aims to provide breathtaking panoramic views and seamless access to the stunning natural beauty of the region.

Within the base area, the envisioned Sto’lo Cultural and Interpretive Centre will be prominently showcased, serving as a platform to exhibit the rich history, sacred narratives, cultural heritage, and artifacts of the First Nations residing on the traditional lands where the Cascade Skyline Gondola attraction is planned.

Moreover, the project aims to create new opportunities for recreational activities, such as hiking, skiing, and mountain biking, further enhancing the area’s appeal to adventure enthusiasts.

Bridal Veil Mountain Resort

The resort, called Bridal Veil Mountain Resort (BVMR), will be in Chilliwack. It will host 2 sight-seeing gondolas and be about 11,500 acres of mountain terrain.

Led by B.C. residents Norm Gaukel and Robert Wilson and designed by Brent Harley and Associates (world renowned mountain resort planning firm), the project is currently in the “Expression of Interest” phase. Which means it’s in the first of three stages of the application process. If approved, the new mountain resort will be located in in S’ólh Téméxw, the traditional and unceded lands of the Stó:lō people.

This area is essential in the Upper Fraser Valley, in Chilliwack, south of the Fraser River.

Respecting the Stó:lō Communities

The goal of the developments in the area is to work with local Stó:lō communities for joint equity ownership and management, and have collaborative discussions before proceeding.

It is important that any undertaking within the region is to respect and uphold the traditional, cultural, and land stewardship values of the local First Nations, all of which are being fostered through collaborative efforts with Indigenous communities in the area.

When To Expect

If approved, these projects will be a multi-year construction. At that time, more dates will be announced.

For more information, visit the Cascade Skyline Gondola Project website and the Bridal Veil Mountain Resort website.