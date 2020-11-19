This New $3.5 Billion Resort Will Be Less Than Two Hours Away From Vancouver

A new and improved Garibaldi at Squamish is in the works. And from the sounds of it, the new digs will be well worth the wait.

The existing ski resort will be getting a major facelift costing about $3.5 billion. Its design will incorporate several nods to Indigenous culture to symbolize its close ties to Squamish First Nation.

Things are moving slowly behind the scenes but the wheels are in motion. The resort slated for the Brohm Ridge slopes of Mount Garibaldi will see the addition of 130 ski and snowboard trails, 21 lifts and a vast network of multi-use trails.

You Might Also Like:

It will also boast 2,200 condos, 1,300 hotel rooms, 840 townhouses and approximately 1,200 single-family homes.

The main village will be a hub for shopping with a pedestrian-friendly 250,000 sq. ft of retail businesses and restaurants.

PWL Landscape Architects has worked in partnership with Squamish Nation members to create these renderings of what the resort could look like. They show a plethora of large sculptures to showcase BC’s rich Indigenous history.

“Squamish Nation is a formal partner of our project and is involved in key decisions and planning of the resort,” the PWL website reads. It adds that the Nation’s priorities will be a “cornerstone” in the design of the resort.

When completed, the resort could accommodate 15,000 skiers in winter and approximately 14,000 guests in the summer.

“This would equate to an annual skier visitor count of approximately 995,000, with an average daily demand of 7,000 visitors during the peak winter season and additional visitors during the summer,” reads the project’s Transportation Concept document.

Garibaldi at Squamish is being built in multiple phases, with phase one set to be completed by 2025.

Garibaldi at Squamish

When: First phase set for 2025

For more things to do and see in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.