This New Local Rec Centre in North Van Will Have A NHL Sized Rink & Massive Pool

North Vancouver is set to get a new and improved recreation centre that will rival many others.

Known for having a number of ice rinks, this North Van recreation centre will actually have one that is the same size as NHL hockey rinks. Furthermore, the space will include an aquatics centre with a 26.5m 10 lane pool. There will also be a new skate park, play areas, outdoor multi-sport court and a new seniors activity centre.

This new and improved Harry Jerome Community Recreation Centre is on track to be opening in 2025.

RELATED: 10 Beautiful North Vancouver Hikes To Add To Your Bucket List

Construction Starts Mid-2022.

The mayor of North Van, Linda Buchanan, says, “Through location, amenities and programming the new centre will promote a healthy community within a walkable neighbourhood as Council has envisioned. I’m proud to be delivering this new facility.”

Phase 1 of this new North Van recreation centre will be in the area of Lonsdale and East 21st Street. The City is working with Darwin Properties lease terms to secure the other sites needed for the new amenities. This will allow the City to finance the entire project up-front and reduce any financial risks.

A Glimpse of The Future North Van Recreation Centre

As the City develops the plan further, there will be more updates on when parts of the North Van recreation centre will be completed and the implications on residents in the area.

For more updates in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.