Escape To Neverland For An All-New European High Tea Tower Breakfast

Neverland Tea Salon has an all-new offering for the most important meal of the day.

The popular high tea destination in Vancouver is serving up a European-inspired breakfast to start your day off right.

It launches Jan. 22nd and will be available seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Try the traditional or vegan varieties.

Traditional 3 Tiers

Mini cheddar cheese scones

House-made sourdough crackers

Fresh seasonal fruit (three varieties)

Cheese (two varieties)

Prosciutto

Breakfast sausage, bacon and mini pancakes

Lox & mini bagels

Mini egg bites, spinach, bacon, onions and cheddar

Creamy yogurt, fresh berries and granola

Lavender infused syrup on the side

Vegan 3 Tiers

Mini “cheddar cheese” savoury scones

House-made vegan gluten-free sourdough crackers

Fresh seasonal fruit (three varieties)

Vegan cheese (two varieties)

Plant-based “meat”

Vegan sausage, bacon and mini pancakes

“Lox” & mini bagels

Vegan tofu bites, peppers, spinach and onions

Creamy vegan yogurt with fresh berries and granola

Lavender infused syrup on the side

Both high tea platters are $36 per person and of course come with your choice of tea.

When: Available starting Friday, Jan. 22nd, 2021

Where: 3066 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $36 per person

