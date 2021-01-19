Escape To Neverland For An All-New European High Tea Tower Breakfast

Neverland Tea Salon has an all-new offering for the most important meal of the day.
The popular high tea destination in Vancouver is serving up a European-inspired breakfast to start your day off right.
It launches Jan. 22nd and will be available seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Try the traditional or vegan varieties.
Traditional 3 Tiers
- Mini cheddar cheese scones
- House-made sourdough crackers
- Fresh seasonal fruit (three varieties)
- Cheese (two varieties)
- Prosciutto
- Breakfast sausage, bacon and mini pancakes
- Lox & mini bagels
- Mini egg bites, spinach, bacon, onions and cheddar
- Creamy yogurt, fresh berries and granola
- Lavender infused syrup on the side
Vegan 3 Tiers
- Mini “cheddar cheese” savoury scones
- House-made vegan gluten-free sourdough crackers
- Fresh seasonal fruit (three varieties)
- Vegan cheese (two varieties)
- Plant-based “meat”
- Vegan sausage, bacon and mini pancakes
- “Lox” & mini bagels
- Vegan tofu bites, peppers, spinach and onions
- Creamy vegan yogurt with fresh berries and granola
- Lavender infused syrup on the side
Both high tea platters are $36 per person and of course come with your choice of tea.
European High Tea Breakfast at Neverland Tea Salon
When: Available starting Friday, Jan. 22nd, 2021
Where: 3066 West Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $36 per person
