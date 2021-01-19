Escape To Neverland For An All-New European High Tea Tower Breakfast

Meagan Gill | January 19, 2021
Neverland Tea Salon
Photo: Neverland Tea Salon

Neverland Tea Salon has an all-new offering for the most important meal of the day.

The popular high tea destination in Vancouver is serving up a European-inspired breakfast to start your day off right.

It launches Jan. 22nd and will be available seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Try the traditional or vegan varieties.

Traditional 3 Tiers

  • Mini cheddar cheese scones
  • House-made sourdough crackers
  • Fresh seasonal fruit (three varieties)
  • Cheese (two varieties)
  • Prosciutto
  • Breakfast sausage, bacon and mini pancakes
  • Lox & mini bagels
  • Mini egg bites, spinach, bacon, onions and cheddar
  • Creamy yogurt, fresh berries and granola
  • Lavender infused syrup on the side

Vegan 3 Tiers

  • Mini “cheddar cheese” savoury scones
  • House-made vegan gluten-free sourdough crackers
  • Fresh seasonal fruit (three varieties)
  • Vegan cheese (two varieties)
  • Plant-based “meat”
  • Vegan sausage, bacon and mini pancakes
  • “Lox” & mini bagels
  • Vegan tofu bites, peppers, spinach and onions
  • Creamy vegan yogurt with fresh berries and granola
  • Lavender infused syrup on the side

Both high tea platters are $36 per person and of course come with your choice of tea.

European High Tea Breakfast at Neverland Tea Salon

When: Available starting Friday, Jan. 22nd, 2021

Where: 3066 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $36 per person

