This Richmond Eatery Serves Bottomless Bennys & Bubbles Brunch Every Weekend

Getting out of bed and heading to Richmond is now totally worth it thanks to 75 West Coast Grill’s all-new brunch offering.

The Richmond eatery has just launched its very first Bottomless Bennys and Bubbles weekend brunch and it might just put all other brunches to shame.

RELATED: This Richmond Spot Is Home To Metro Vancouver’s Newest Brunch Craze

Much like the name suggests, guests can enjoy an unlimited brunch eggsperience on Saturdays and Sundays starting at $18 per person.

75 West Coast Grill has a wide variety of mouthwatering eggs benedicts to choose from. Try the Short Rib Benny, Smoked Salmon Benny and Avocado Toast Benny.

And you can make your brunch even better with some booze. Top your meal off with free-flowing mimosas and beermosas for an additional $15 per person.

If bennys aren’t your jam, there are several other must-try menu items like their Bacon and Onion Poutine or Short Rib Ragout.

Bookings are available now for up to six people per table. Reservations can be made online.

Bottomless Bennys & Bubbles at 75 West Coast Grill

When: Available Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Just off the lobby of the Vancouver Airport Marriott, 7571 Westminster Hwy, Richmond

For more incredible eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.