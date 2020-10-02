This Richmond Spot Is Home To Metro Vancouver’s Newest Brunch Craze

There’s a new hot spot in town and it’s likely about to become Metro Vancouver’s latest brunch craze.

Luckful Nest Natural Drink just opened its doors in Richmond and it’s best known for its Korean-style egg drop sandwiches (which make for one epic brunch).

You Might Also Like:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JESSICA CHAN | VANCOUVER (@heyitsjesschan) on Sep 12, 2020 at 6:10pm PDT

The gigantic sandwiches cost $8.50 and come in a variety of options, including: Bomb Bacon Cheese, Shrimp, Garlic Prawn and the American Ham Cheese.

The unique shop also sells bubble tea, slush and dried flower infused drinks for something refreshing to wash down one of their delicious sandwiches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sue (@ookikio0) on Sep 16, 2020 at 7:11am PDT

Their drinks are all natural with no additives, making it a healthier option as well.

Luckful Nest Natural Drink

When: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 pm. on weekends

Where: 3531 Bayview Street, Richmond

For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.