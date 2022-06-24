We may not have Coachella out here, but these epic music festivals in BC might just be the next best thing.

From jazz and blues to country and folk, there’s a festival for every music lover.

Music Festivals In BC This Summer

White Rock Jazz & Blues Festival

White Rock will be the swinging-est place during the weekend of June 10 – 11, all thanks to a new music festival celebrating all things jazz and blues.

When: June 10, 11, various times

Where: Multiple venues

Tickets: whiterockjazzfest.com

Sound of Dragon Music Festival

This festival will showcase local, national and international artists. Some of the highlights include two evening concerts that consist of Inuit throat singing and Mongolian throat singing.

When: June 23 – 26, various times

Where: 823 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: soundofdragon.bpt.me

TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival

Jazz lovers can enjoy a variety of shows celebrating the music genre for a full week at various venues across the city.

When: June 24 – July 3, various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets: coastaljazz.ca

FVDED in the Park

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, FVDED in the Park will finally be returning to Surrey this summer.

The festival will once again take over Holland Park for the first time since 2019, with notable names

across electronic, hip-hop, rap, and modern R&B genres. This year’s headliners are Illenium and Rick Ross.

When: June 8 – July 9, all day

Where: Holland Park

Tickets: fvdedinthepark.com/

Vancouver Folk Music Festival

This year’s folk music festival will include an eclectic lineup that traverses a global musical landscape. There will be artists from Korea, Chile, Mexico, Taiwan, India, Finland, the USA and across Canada.

When: July 15 – 17, various times

Where: Jericho Beach Park

Tickets: thefestival.bc.ca

Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival



There will be more than 60 bands performing at this year’s jazz fest in Fort Langley. They include Junior Santos, Warren Dean Flandez, Sue Foley Band, The Shuffle Demons and Molly Johnson.

When: July 21 – 24, various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets: fortlangleyjazzfest.com

Squamish Constellation Festival

Head up to Squamish to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Constellation Festival. There will be lots of performers to see, including Lights, Sarah McLachlan, Jessia and Black Pumas.

When: July 22 – 24, various times

Where: Hendrickson Field, Squamish

Tickets: constellationfest.ca

Vancouver Bach Festival



The 2022 Bach Festival explores new territory by fusing Scottish traditional music with Baroque masters. And organizers promise it will be a good time.

When: July 26 – Aug. 6, various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets: earlymusic.bc.ca

Sunfest Country Music Festival

Soak up the sunshine (and the country music) at this festival on Vancouver Island. The line up includes Rodney Atkins, Melissa Livingstone, Billy Currington, Aaron Pritchett, Darius Rucker, Kip Moore and more.

When: July 28 – 31, various times

Where: Laketown Ranch, Cowichan Valley

Tickets: sunfest.frontgatetickets.com

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

This three-day festival will include lots of amazing performers. Jann Arden, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Alex Cuba, Tom Cochrane and Antibalas are just some of the names on the list.

When: Aug. 18 – 21, various times

Where: Salmon Arm Fairgrounds, Salmon Arm

Tickets: rootsandblues.ca

