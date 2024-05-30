Let’s be real – Vancouver residents are no stranger to inflation. As the price of living soars, staying connected to those who mean the most to you (and looking at memes on the Skytrain) shouldn’t be something you need to worry about. We’ve assembled the cheapest data plans in Vancouver so you can rest easy, knowing that’s one thing you’re not overpaying for.

Fizz Mobile



Arriving in Vancouver with style, Fizz sets itself apart with an amazing suite of features designed to enhance the user experience and keep money in your pocket.

Generous Data Plans

Fizz offers ample data plans to keep you connected without compromise. Plus, with data rollover, any unused data is automatically carried over to the next month, ensuring you get the most out of your plan.

Transparent Pricing



Say goodbye to bill shock with Fizz’s transparent pricing. There are no hidden fees or surprise charges – what you pay for is what you get. With Fizz, you’ll enjoy peace of mind knowing exactly how much you’ll be paying each month.

Community At The Forefront

As a Fizz member, you’re not just a customer – you’re part of a vibrant community. Fizz rewards members for helping each other out; for example, answering questions on the forum and gifting data to fellow members.

Flexibility and Control

Fizz puts you in the driver’s seat with their flexible plans and easy-to-use website. Customize your plan according to your needs, adjust your data allowance, and track your usage with ease, all from the palm of your hand. Plus, you can send that one friend who’s always asking for a hotspot some data and save your battery.

Freedom Mobile



Freedom Mobile offers widespread coverage across Vancouver and beyond, ensuring you stay connected wherever you go. With their reliable network, dropped calls and dead zones become a thing of the past.

Enhanced Features

Freedom Mobile goes beyond basic connectivity with a range of enhanced features. From Wi-Fi calling to visual voicemail, they offer tools to enhance your communication experience.

Customer Support

Experience top-notch customer support with Freedom Mobile’s dedicated team. Whether you need assistance setting up your device or troubleshooting an issue, help is just a phone call away.



Wi-Fi Calling

Stay connected even in areas with poor cellular coverage using Freedom Mobile’s Wi-Fi calling feature. Make and receive calls over Wi-Fi networks, ensuring you’re always reachable, no matter where you are.

Public Mobile



Public Mobile empowers users with fully customizable plans. Choose the data, talk, and text options that best suit your needs, ensuring you only pay for what you use.

Self-Serve Options:

Public Mobile puts control in your hands with self-serve options for managing your account. From changing plans to adding features, you can make adjustments effortlessly online.

AutoPay Discount

Save even more with Public Mobile’s AutoPay discount. Enroll in AutoPay and enjoy a monthly discount on your plan, making it even more affordable to stay connected.

Refer-a-Friend Program



Spread the word about Public Mobile and earn rewards through their refer-a-friend program. Refer friends and family to join Public Mobile, and both you and your referrals will receive rewards as a thank you.

Chatr Mobile



International Calling Options

Keep in touch with loved ones abroad with Chatr Mobile’s international calling options. Enjoy affordable rates for making calls to over 200 countries worldwide, so you can stay in touch no matter where you are.

Travel Add-Ons



Stay connected while traveling with Chatr Mobile’s travel add-ons. Choose from affordable options for international roaming and data roaming, ensuring you stay connected even when you’re away from home.

Bring Your Own Device



Bring your own device and enjoy the benefits of Chatr Mobile’s network without the hassle of purchasing a new phone. Simply insert your Chatr SIM card into your compatible device, and you’re ready to go.

Lucky Mobile

Lucky Mobile keeps it simple with straightforward plans that fit your needs. Choose from a range of options with no hidden fees or complicated terms.

Multi-Month Plans

Save money with Lucky Mobile’s multi-month plans. Choose a plan with a longer commitment and enjoy discounted rates, making it even more affordable to stay connected in the long run.

Bring Your Own Device

Keep your current device and switch to Lucky Mobile hassle-free. Bring your own phone and enjoy the benefits of their network without the need to purchase a new device.

Nationwide Coverage

Enjoy nationwide coverage with Lucky Mobile’s extensive network. Whether you’re in the city or exploring the great outdoors, you can count on reliable connectivity wherever you go.

Vancouver residents have a range of affordable data plan options to choose from, each with its own unique benefits. Whether you prioritize expansive coverage, simplicity, or community engagement, there’s a plan to suit your needs and budget.