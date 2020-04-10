Metrotown Hotel Is Offering Free Rooms For Healthcare Workers

A Metrotown hotel is offering all 169 guest rooms for healthcare workers to stay for free.

The relatively new hotel, Element Vancouver Metrotown, made the announcement, Thursday.

RELATED: After Closing National & Provincial Parks, Could City Parks Be Next?

The company said anyone working with the Fraser Health Authority can use its hotel rooms to rest or self-quarantine, in order to keep their families safe.

“Through this crisis, we’re learning that it’s more important than ever to come together as a community, to step up and find ways to support each other,” said Colin Bosa, CEO of Bosa Properties, in a statement.

The local developer owns the Burnaby hotel property and is covering the full cost of the rooms, taxes and parking for hospital workers.

Each guest room is available for up to 14 days, as the hotel would be mostly vacant otherwise.

“For our front-line workers, in order to keep their own homes healthy, that often means staying away,” said Bosa. “Our doors will remain open, as a temporary home, until it’s safe for them to return to their own.”

The Fraser Health Authority covers much of the lower mainland and has 24,000 staff members across its 12 hospitals.

Healthcare workers can call or email Element Vancouver Metrotown for details.

Airbnb is also offering a similar service with 100,000 locations globally. Meanwhile, other businesses are offering free food and drinks for frontline workers.

For more news, head to our News section.