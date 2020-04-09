Airbnb Is Offering Frontline & Medical Workers Free Accommodation

Airbnb is offering free or subsidized accommodation for healthcare workers to help keep them and their families safe.

The company has connected with hosts world-wide to help 100,000 medical workers and first responders. This is so they can social distance from family and lower the risk of infecting people they live with.

In order to sign up, the website asks a few questions about the type of work you do and what type of accommodation you need. Airbnb will then verify that information, before you can find available housing within the area.

Anyone with Airbnb can volunteer their place and the company will waive the usual service fees.

Other services have been put in place to help frontline workers, across Vancouver. Parking at hospitals is now free and many restaurants are offering free food and drinks for workers.

