Petition Calls For Free Parking At B.C. Hospitals For Health Care Workers

[Updated: Monday, March 30, 2020 2:30 pm] Patients, visitors and employees will no longer have to pay for parking in B.C. hospitals.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement, Monday, and said the suspension will come into effect Wednesday, April 1st. This will be put in place until further notice.

“This change makes it easier for individuals to avoid touching screens and buttons at payment kiosks that may have been touched by someone previously, and also supports physical distancing measures that have been mandated by our provincial health officer,” Dix said.

Original story:

As health care workers continue to put themselves on the front line, a petition is calling to give them free parking at B.C. hospitals.

“Let’s lessen the burden on our frontline workers by allowing them to park for free at their work sites,” the petition reads.

This comes after many health care workers are facing parking fines as they work around the clock.

“Some members have told me they’re having to leave COVID-19 planning meetings to go and plug the meter or leave the bedside. That is just unacceptable,” said Christine Sorensen, president of the British Columbia Nurses’ Union to Global News.

Sorensen said most of those tickets have been cancelled after nurses disputed them. But she said waiving the fees outright would save time and stress.

The petition has nearly reached the 10,000 signatures needed.

