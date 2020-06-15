Metro Vancouver Is One Of The Fastest Growing Regions In North America

As Canada continues to grow in size, it turns out Metro Vancouver has the 12th fastest-growing population in North America.

Researchers from Ryerson University’s Centre for Urban Research and Land Development did a study that looked at populations across North America over a 12-month period.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro Vancouver’s population grew by about 40,000 people. That ranked just under Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater region in Florida.

The City of Vancouver, however, added nearly 10,000 people to the region, not including its metropolitan area. That makes it the 15th fastest growing regional central city.

Other cities that have ranked ahead include Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

The Toronto region grew by more than 120,000 people in that 12-month period.

Vancouver’s slow moving popular may be due to the fact that it’s one of the most expensive cities for housing.

