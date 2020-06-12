Chilliwack Has The Highest Rate Of Homeless Women In B.C.

The rate of homeless people living in Chilliwack is rising and the ratio of women to men on the streets is higher than in any other part of B.C.

Chilliwack’s recent homeless count showed the city’s number rose from 221 homeless people in 2017 to 306 in 2020.

And of those numbers, about 40% of those people are women.

“We have the highest rate of homeless women in the entire province, not just the Fraser Valley,” said Patti MacAhonic, executive director of the Ann Davis Transition Society (ADTS), to Surrey Now-Leader.

In comparison, the 2019 count in Vancouver saw that women made up 23% of the city’s homeless population.

The Chilliwack study shows that a high percentage of the homeless population have mental health issues. While a majority of those women have experienced domestic or sexual violence in their life.

“Domestic violence victims can struggle with anxiety, panic disorder, depression, and substance abuse while also trying to find or maintain safe and stable housing,” MacAhonic said. “This is unfortunately what we are dealing with.”

Amid the pandemic, Vancouver has temporarily moved people living in Oppenheimer Park into hotels.

