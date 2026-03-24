Springtime is finally here, and that means Metro Vancouver is blooming with cherry blossom trees everywhere, making it the perfect time for a date. This is your chance to plan a romantic stroll, and so we’ve compiled a list of 10 of the most romantic cherry blossom spots that will definitely have your date falling in love!

RELATED: Vancouver Is Turning Pink; Here’s The Best Spots Bursting With Cherry Blossoms

These are all amazing spots to have a picnic under the blossoming trees, or even just spending a sunny day at. Be sure to take some pics and soak in the spring moment at all these gorgeous spots.

10 Metro Vancouver Cherry Blossom Spots That Will Make Your Date Fall In Love

Garry Point Park

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Queen Elizabeth Park

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David Lam Park

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Stanley Park

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Burnaby Mountain Park

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Granville Square

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Minoru Park

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Larry Berg Flight Path Park

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Central Park

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Nitobe Memorial Garden

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Looking for even more cherry blossom date ideas in Vancouver? Check out the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival, happening from March 27 to April 17 this year! There are plenty of free and ticketed events that you and your partner will adore, including The Big Picnic, Blossom Block Party, and Blossoms After Dark.

You can also visit our Cherry Blossoms section to stay up-to-date on the blooms across every city.