Enjoy Massive Quesadillas At These Vancouver Restaurants

If you’re craving a quesadilla the size of your face, then feast your eyes on the offerings at one of these Vancouver restaurants.

These hot spots know a thing or two about making massive quesadillas that are stuffed to the brim with delicious meats, veggies and cheeses.

Where To Get Massive Quesadillas In Vancouver

Los Amigos Taqueria

This Vancouver taqueria may be small but they whip up some big quesadillas with big Mexican flavours. Diners at Los Amigos are able to choose their fillings so they can customize their quesadilla exactly to their liking. Of course, they also serve chips and guac and a vast selection of tacos.

Address: 1118 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tako

This must-visit spot is all about Mexican eats with a Korean twist. They whip up hearty quesadillas, along with incredible tacos, burritos, bowls and poutines. Their quesadilla line-up includes a Kimchi quesadilla, bulgogi and mushroom quesadilla and a vegetarian option.

Address: 601 Expo Blvd, Vancouver

Border Burrito



Love cheese and have a big appetite? This place is for you. Order their meat and cheese quesadilla topped off with cilantro and onion, with fresh salsa on the side. Or kick things up a notch with their quesa pizza. It features two 13″ flour tortillas filled with cheese and meat.

Address: 4453 Boundary Road, Vancouver

