This Is What a Brand New $18.8M Vancouver Mansion Looks Like (PHOTOS)

More
Vancouver is chock-full of some really gorgeous pieces of real estate, but this modern mansion may take the cake.
In West Vancouver, this three-level house has an elevator to get you to each floor. It features 20-foot ceilings on the main floor, a massive living and dining area and two kitchens.
You can also find a wet bar, gym room, theatre room along with a pool and hot tubs outside.
RELATED: This $32.8M Vancouver Mansion Has Views of the Ocean, Mountains and Downtown
Here are the specs:
- Location: 830 King Georges Way, West Vancouver
- Year Built: 2020
- Sale Price: $18,800,000
- Interior: 9,031 square-feet
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 9
And here’s a peek at the place:
All photos via: Rew.ca.
If you liked this article, check out our Real Estate section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.