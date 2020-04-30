This Is What a Brand New $18.8M Vancouver Mansion Looks Like (PHOTOS)

Dana Bowen | April 30, 2020
More
West Vancouver mansion
Photo: Sotheby's / REW

Vancouver is chock-full of some really gorgeous pieces of real estate, but this modern mansion may take the cake.

In West Vancouver, this three-level house has an elevator to get you to each floor. It features 20-foot ceilings on the main floor, a massive living and dining area and two kitchens.

You can also find a wet bar, gym room, theatre room along with a pool and hot tubs outside.

RELATED: This $32.8M Vancouver Mansion Has Views of the Ocean, Mountains and Downtown

Here are the specs:

  • Location: 830 King Georges Way, West Vancouver
  • Year Built: 2020
  • Sale Price: $18,800,000
  • Interior: 9,031 square-feet
  • Bedrooms: 6
  • Bathrooms: 9

And here’s a peek at the place:

West Vancouver mansion

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Living room

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

kitchen

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

West Vancouver mansion

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

West Vancouver mansion

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

All photos via: Rew.ca.

If you liked this article, check out our Real Estate section.

Log in or create an account to save content