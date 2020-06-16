You can now get donuts from one of Vancouver’s best purveyors without ever having to leave the comfort of your home.

The iconic Lee’s Donuts on Granville Island is finally offering their selection of sweet treats for delivery.

The donut destination has joined up with Vancouver Foodie Tours for foodie delivery in the Vancouver area. Their fresh donuts will be shipped right from their location at the Granville Island Public Market every Wednesday.

But keep in mind, the order cut off time is Mondays at noon.

Try their classic honey dip, jelly-filled (Seth Rogen’s go-to) or cake donuts. No matter what you choose—you can’t go wrong.

You can order right from Vancouver Foodie Tours Instagram page. They’re also offering delivery from other popular vendors at the Granville Island Public Market.

Lee’s Donuts for delivery

When: Will be shipping Wednesdays, order before Monday at noon

Where: Order through Instagram

