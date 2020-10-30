Sushi Pizza Is A Thing & It’s Coming To Vancouver This November

Sushi and pizza—it’s the duo you never even knew you needed. A new Asian fusion foodie venture in Vancouver is combining the best of both worlds.

Kozu Sushi Pizza is expected to soft launch on Nov. 7th.

It won’t have a traditional storefront though, instead—the joint will be operating out of a cloud kitchen at Coho Commissary’s newest space on East Georgia Street. Therefore, only take-out options will be available.

They will start off by offering pick-up and then will eventually launch on food delivery apps.

While they haven’t unveiled an official menu yet—we know one of their sushi pizzas is inspired by sweet potato rolls, another features spicy tuna and there’s one called The SanFransokyo.

The owners have been busy curating the perfect menu inside their family eatery Osaka Japanese Restaurant. And if their sushi pizza is anything like it sounds—it’s going to be amazing.

Kozu Sushi Pizza

When: Soft launch on Nov. 7th, 2020

Where: Pick up at Coho Commissary on East Georgia Street, Vancouver

