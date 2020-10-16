Enjoy This Parisian Brunch Favourite All Day Long At This French Bistro

You may not be able to travel to Paris right now—but you can enjoy authentic French cuisine right here in Vancouver.

The charming Jules Bistro centrally located in the heart of Gastown has brought back its signature Croque Monsieur and Croque Madame.

It’s a French favourite for brunch and lunch but the eatery is now offering both dishes all day long.

The Croque Monsieur is a hot sandwich made popular in French cafes that consists of ham and cheese.

The Croque Madame is also a ham and cheese sandwich but it’s topped off with a sunny-side up egg.

Each option comes with your choice of salad or fries. It’s also at a great price point with the Croque Monsieur costing $13 and the Croque Madame costing $15.

The beloved bistro also has a series of other delicious French eats with a west coast twist using fresh and local ingredients.

Owner and chef Emmanuel Joinville was born and raised in Dijon, France and brings those influences into the brick-and-mortar shop, which opened in 2007.

Stop by for Happy Hour from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. to take advantage of their $5 glasses of wine (or $25 for a bottle) as well as cheese plates for $11 and charcuterie platters for $11.

For dinner, some to-die-for items include their French onion soup, chicken liver mousse and beef bourguignon.

You’re going to want to save room for dessert though—they have a vanilla creme brulee, chocolate tart and a berry fruit salad.

Jules Bistro

When: Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends

Where: 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver

For more must-try eats in and around the city, check out our Food section.