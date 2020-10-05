This Fast Food Fried Chicken Joint Just Opened A New Location At English Bay

Meagan Gill | October 5, 2020
Food
Chicken World
Photo: Chicken World

Fried chicken with a view anyone? The epic fast food chain Chicken World has opened an all-new location on Denman, just steps away from English Bay.

Dig into their drool-worthy selection of eats, with everything from fried and baked chicken to burgers and fries.

You Might Also Like:

Food Line-Up

  • Nashville Billo Burger
  • BeWafa Beef Burger
  • Fish Fillet Burger
  • Gabbar Chicken Burger
  • Buffalo Hot Chicken wings
  • Fried Chicken
  • Chicken Strips
  • Chicken Nuggets
  • Jalapeno Poppers
  • Arabian Rice
  • Basanti Chicken Wrap
  • Veggie Burger
  • Masala Fries
  • Ice Cream Sheikhs
  • Cheesecake

Customize your chicken by ordering it hot & crispy, mild or even peri-peri.

This is the joint’s first Vancouver location, with its two other locations in Surrey at #1-12842 96 Avenue and #14-13775 72 Avenue.

Chicken World New Location

Where: #1181 Denman Street, Vancouver

For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.

Log in or create an account to save content