This Fast Food Fried Chicken Joint Just Opened A New Location At English Bay

Fried chicken with a view anyone? The epic fast food chain Chicken World has opened an all-new location on Denman, just steps away from English Bay.
Dig into their drool-worthy selection of eats, with everything from fried and baked chicken to burgers and fries.
Food Line-Up
- Nashville Billo Burger
- BeWafa Beef Burger
- Fish Fillet Burger
- Gabbar Chicken Burger
- Buffalo Hot Chicken wings
- Fried Chicken
- Chicken Strips
- Chicken Nuggets
- Jalapeno Poppers
- Arabian Rice
- Basanti Chicken Wrap
- Veggie Burger
- Masala Fries
- Ice Cream Sheikhs
- Cheesecake
Customize your chicken by ordering it hot & crispy, mild or even peri-peri.
This is the joint’s first Vancouver location, with its two other locations in Surrey at #1-12842 96 Avenue and #14-13775 72 Avenue.
Chicken World New Location
Where: #1181 Denman Street, Vancouver
For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
