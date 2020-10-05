This Fast Food Fried Chicken Joint Just Opened A New Location At English Bay

Fried chicken with a view anyone? The epic fast food chain Chicken World has opened an all-new location on Denman, just steps away from English Bay.

Dig into their drool-worthy selection of eats, with everything from fried and baked chicken to burgers and fries.

Food Line-Up

Nashville Billo Burger

BeWafa Beef Burger

Fish Fillet Burger

Gabbar Chicken Burger

Buffalo Hot Chicken wings

Fried Chicken

Chicken Strips

Chicken Nuggets

Jalapeno Poppers

Arabian Rice

Basanti Chicken Wrap

Veggie Burger

Masala Fries

Ice Cream Sheikhs

Cheesecake

Customize your chicken by ordering it hot & crispy, mild or even peri-peri.

This is the joint’s first Vancouver location, with its two other locations in Surrey at #1-12842 96 Avenue and #14-13775 72 Avenue.

Chicken World New Location

Where: #1181 Denman Street, Vancouver

