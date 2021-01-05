A New Bowling Alley & Pool Bar Is Opening On The North Shore

There’s some good news for North Vancouverites—an all-new hangout spot is coming to the North Shore this month.

King Pins Bowling Alley is set to open sometime early January. The new entertainment hub can found at the bottom level of Onni’s CentreView condos in Central Lonsdale.

The nearly 8,000-sq-ft bowling alley will feature six standard 10-pin lanes, along with pool tables.

According to their website, King Pins Bowling also boasts being one of only a few spots in Metro Vancouver to have a 12-ft snooker table.

It will also have a restaurant and bar with a seating area, where customers can enjoy a variety of food and drink options while playing games.

The new space will likely become a hit and a welcomed addition to the area after the longtime bowling alley at the nearby West 3rd Street shut down.

King Pins Bowling

When: Opening early January 2021

Where: 1312 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

