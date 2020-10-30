This French Bistro In Vancouver Is Offering A 3-Course Lunch For $25

For your next date night out (or meet-up with those in your social bubble) head to Jules Bistro in Gastown.

Get a taste of the eatery’s authentic French eats with their special 3-course lunch ($25) and dinner ($35) menus.

Lunch Table d’Hote $25

Start off with their soup of the day

Choose between their Bavette a L’echalotte or Moules Marinieres. Get either salad or fries with your entree

Save room for dessert—they have a Chocolate Terrine, with berries and a salted caramel sauce

Dinner Table d’Hote $35

Select either French Onion Soup or their Bistro Salad for your starter

Entrees include either the Beef Bourguignon with buttered fingerling potatoes or Steelhead Filet, with pickle shimeji, vine tomatoes and basil salad

For dessert, choose between the Chocolate Tart with berries and salted caramel sauce or their Vanilla Creme Brulee

Jules Bistro

Where: 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver

For more must-try eats in the city, check out our Food section.