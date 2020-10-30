This French Bistro In Vancouver Is Offering A 3-Course Lunch For $25

Meagan Gill | October 30, 2020
Food
Jules Bistro
Photo: Jules Bistro

For your next date night out (or meet-up with those in your social bubble) head to Jules Bistro in Gastown.

Get a taste of the eatery’s authentic French eats with their special 3-course lunch ($25) and dinner ($35) menus.

Lunch Table d’Hote $25

  • Start off with their soup of the day
  • Choose between their Bavette a L’echalotte or Moules Marinieres. Get either salad or fries with your entree
  • Save room for dessert—they have a Chocolate Terrine, with berries and a salted caramel sauce

You Might Also Like:

Jules Bistro

Photo: Jules Bistro

Dinner Table d’Hote $35

  • Select either French Onion Soup or their Bistro Salad for your starter
  • Entrees include either the Beef Bourguignon with buttered fingerling potatoes or Steelhead Filet, with pickle shimeji, vine tomatoes and basil salad
  • For dessert, choose between the Chocolate Tart with berries and salted caramel sauce or their Vanilla Creme Brulee

Jules Bistro

Where: 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver

For more must-try eats in the city, check out our Food section.

Log in or create an account to save content