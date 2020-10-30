This French Bistro In Vancouver Is Offering A 3-Course Lunch For $25

For your next date night out (or meet-up with those in your social bubble) head to Jules Bistro in Gastown.
Get a taste of the eatery’s authentic French eats with their special 3-course lunch ($25) and dinner ($35) menus.
Lunch Table d’Hote $25
- Start off with their soup of the day
- Choose between their Bavette a L’echalotte or Moules Marinieres. Get either salad or fries with your entree
- Save room for dessert—they have a Chocolate Terrine, with berries and a salted caramel sauce
Dinner Table d’Hote $35
- Select either French Onion Soup or their Bistro Salad for your starter
- Entrees include either the Beef Bourguignon with buttered fingerling potatoes or Steelhead Filet, with pickle shimeji, vine tomatoes and basil salad
- For dessert, choose between the Chocolate Tart with berries and salted caramel sauce or their Vanilla Creme Brulee
Jules Bistro
Where: 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver
