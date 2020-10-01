You Can Get a Massive Turducken Feast Meal Kit To Go This Thanksgiving

Juke Fried Chicken is allowing people to give thanks by bringing back its epic turducken feast.

The meal kit (including all the fixins’) is available to go—so you can dig into a hearty meal in the comfort of your own home.

It’s available exclusively for Thanksgiving weekend, where customers can place their order online and pick it up sometime between Friday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 11.

The turducken feast is available for $159 plus tax and can feed up to four people.

It includes a full turducken (roasted turkey, duck and chicken), as well as an array of home-cooked favourites like scalloped potatoes, brussels sprouts with bacon jam, roasted squash with carrots and pumpkin seed Dukkah, jalapeno cornbread with whipped schmaltz, honey and thyme, cranberry sauce and a turkey gravy.

All you have to do is heat and serve. Place your order on their website.

Turducken Feast at Juke Fried Chicken

When: Order online and pick up between Oct. 9 to the 11th, 2020

Where: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: $159 plus tax (feeds up to four people)

