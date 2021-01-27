You Can Send Your Lover(s) a Bouquet of Fried Chicken For Valentine’s Day

They say a way to one’s heart is through the stomach. Juke’s Fried Chicken thinks so! Back by popular demand, the restaurant is offering their “Let’s Cluck’ Fried Chicken Bouquets.

Availability exclusively for pickup on Valentines Day, February 14th, each bouquet offers 8 pieces of mouth-watering Juke’s trademark gluten-free, crispy fried chicken in a decorative wrap.

How is that for an “I Love You” message?

The popular eatery sold out of bouquets last year. It’s Southern style chicken joint is urging those interested to order early. Limited quantities are available.

Juke’s is also offering other specials such as a DIY Cocktail Kit by The Chickadee Room for Valentine’s Day, and a Super Bowl Pick-Six Package from February 1 to 7.

Juke Fried Chicken Bouquets

When: Order online and pick-up Sunday, Feb. 14

Where: Juke Fried Chicken, 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: $29 each plus tax ($30.45 CAD)

