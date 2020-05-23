A Humpback Whale Made a Surprise Appearance In Vancouver

604 Now | @604now | May 22, 2020
Photo: @PortVancouver

A humpback whale was briefly spotted in Vancouver on Friday morning.

The mammal was spotted by the Port of Vancouver’s patrol crew who shared a photo of the rare sighting on Twitter:

While it’s not unusual to see a humpback whale in Vancouver’s harbour, the rare sighting is always a delight.

