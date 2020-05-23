A Humpback Whale Made a Surprise Appearance In Vancouver

A humpback whale was briefly spotted in Vancouver on Friday morning.

The mammal was spotted by the Port of Vancouver’s patrol crew who shared a photo of the rare sighting on Twitter:

📸 This morning, a humpback whale was spotted by our harbour patrol crew! If you see a whale in local waters, remember to report it by using the @OceanWise WhaleReport app: https://t.co/HHnxPRd1fG pic.twitter.com/fLLE0HWhQZ — Port of Vancouver (@PortVancouver) May 22, 2020

While it’s not unusual to see a humpback whale in Vancouver’s harbour, the rare sighting is always a delight.

You might also like:

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.