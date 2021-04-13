Taste Cherry Blossoms With These New Sakura Lattes Topped With Macrons

Spring has officially sprung, with lots of sunshine in the forecast and cherry blossoms at their peak at several spots across Metro Vancouver.

Celebrate the season of renewal with a beverage that is every bit as beautiful as the budding blossoms.

Vancouver’s iconic Honolulu Coffee has launched a limited-time Sakura Latte and it’s available hot or iced.

The seasonal Sakura Latte is a caffeine-free, dairy-free, soy milk-based latte made with a hint of hibiscus and rose flower.

The picturesque drink is the perfect addition to those cherry blossom Instagram photos.

It’s available at both their downtown and Kerrisdale locations. But much like the cherry blossoms, it won’t be around for long.

Honolulu Coffee

When: Open daily 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Available at both locations, 2098 41st Avenue and 888 Nelson Street, Vancouver

