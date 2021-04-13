Taste Cherry Blossoms With These New Sakura Lattes Topped With Macrons

Spring has officially sprung, with lots of sunshine in the forecast and cherry blossoms at their peak at several spots across Metro Vancouver.
Celebrate the season of renewal with a beverage that is every bit as beautiful as the budding blossoms.
Vancouver’s iconic Honolulu Coffee has launched a limited-time Sakura Latte and it’s available hot or iced.
RELATED: Cherry Blossoms Are Bursting Across Metro Vancouver Right Now (PHOTOS)
View this post on Instagram
The seasonal Sakura Latte is a caffeine-free, dairy-free, soy milk-based latte made with a hint of hibiscus and rose flower.
The picturesque drink is the perfect addition to those cherry blossom Instagram photos.
It’s available at both their downtown and Kerrisdale locations. But much like the cherry blossoms, it won’t be around for long.
View this post on Instagram
You Might Also Like:
- This Vancouver Dessert Shop Serves Cake On Top Of Its Drinks
- This White Rock Shop Bakes Gourmet Donuts Stuffed With Icing For Under $3
Honolulu Coffee
When: Open daily 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Available at both locations, 2098 41st Avenue and 888 Nelson Street, Vancouver
For must bites and sips across Vancouver, check out our Food and Drink section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.