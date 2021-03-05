This Hobbit House Airbnb Looks Like It Came Straight Out Of Lord Of The Rings

A charming hobbit house awaits on the Sunshine Coast when travel is safe in the province again.

Rolling Earth Farm Cob Villa is nestled in the quaint area of Robert’s Creek and you can book it out on Airbnb.

It can sleep up to three guests with two beds and one bathroom. The property is also environmentally-friendly, as 80 per cent of it was made out of sustainable materials.

RELATED: Vancouver’s Hobbit House Was Just Listed For Sale

You’ll find an outdoor kitchen with all the necessary essentials, as well as a creekside bathing area.

The Airbnb is on a working farm with a large dog, chickens and bees.

It’s also close to several lush hiking trails for guests to get some much-needed fresh air during their stay.

You Might Also Like:

Hobbit House Airbnb on the Sunshine Coast

Where: Exact location TBA when booking is confirmed but it’s located in Robert’s Creek (in between Gibsons and Sechelt)

Cost: Approximately $125 per night with a two night minimum

For more magical destinations in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.